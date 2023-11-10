Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The walkers warm up with a series exercises before setting off. SUR
La Cala de Mijas Lions stride to raise diabetes awareness
La Cala de Mijas Lions stride to raise diabetes awareness

The Diabetes Support Group, which recently marked its 20th year, raised more than 3,500 euros during its "best sponsored walk yet"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 10 November 2023, 16:55

The La Cala Lions' diabetes support group held its fifth sponsored walk and day of activities to mark World Diabetes Awareness Day (14 November) last weekend. This year was extra special because the group has just marked its 20th anniversary, and because the event beat last year's total by raising more than 3,500 euros, although a spokesperson said "we are still counting".

The Lions and their supporters warmed up with a series of exercises, before setting off on the walk to the rhythms of the Drang Drummers.

The day presented a variety of activities, such as Zumba and Pilates, while entertainment included a flamenco dance show, a demonstration by the La Cala Fencing Group, and a performance by The Costa Soul Singers.

The group's nurses gave 85 free glucose checks, one of which was to the town's mayor, Ana Mata.

Founder Anne Bowles said, "It was a fabulous day and certainly our best walk yet, with perfect weather and lots of happy people. Grateful thanks to all who supported us, and for the collaboration of Mijas foreign residents' department."

