Friday, 23 September 2022, 12:23

Several members of the La Cala Lions Club headed to the cork forests that surround Mijas last week to visit the Espacio Drang, an educational project that brings children closer to nature. Along with learning about the group's Education in Nature programme, the Lions, who have supported the initiative since its inception, were treated to a demonstration by the Drang Drummers, which consists of children from four to 12 years old.