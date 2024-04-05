Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
La Cala Lions step out in their Easter bonnets
Community spirit

La Cala Lions step out in their Easter bonnets

Along with a competition for the prettiest and silliest designed hats, participants enjoyed hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games in Mijas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:33

Compartir

Despite the inclement weather, 65 members of the La Cala Lions Club turned out for the annual Easter Bonnet Parade at Bar Tuta and Snack Attack last Sunday in Mijas, an event that raised 620 euros.

Along with a competition for the prettiest and silliest designs, participants enjoyed hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
  9. 9 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad