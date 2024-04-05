La Cala Lions step out in their Easter bonnets

Sections
Highlight
Mijas
Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:33
Compartir
Despite the inclement weather, 65 members of the La Cala Lions Club turned out for the annual Easter Bonnet Parade at Bar Tuta and Snack Attack last Sunday in Mijas, an event that raised 620 euros.
Along with a competition for the prettiest and silliest designs, participants enjoyed hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
La Copa del Rey ya está en Sevilla
ABC de Sevilla
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.