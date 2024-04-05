La Cala Lions step out in their Easter bonnets

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

Despite the inclement weather, 65 members of the La Cala Lions Club turned out for the annual Easter Bonnet Parade at Bar Tuta and Snack Attack last Sunday in Mijas, an event that raised 620 euros.

Along with a competition for the prettiest and silliest designs, participants enjoyed hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games.