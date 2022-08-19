La Cala Lions receive anniversary donation The money will be used to purchase a specially adapted wheelchair in order to make life easier for a local student with Spina Bifida

In order to mark its second anniversary, the Mijas-based financial consultancy, PCC Wealth, has presented a cheque for 2,000 euros to the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club.

The funds were handed to Lions' president Wynson Beswick at a ceremony attended by the consultancy's managing partner, Kevin Burtles.

The Lions' president said that the donation will be used to purchase a specially adapted wheelchair in order to make life easier for a local student with Spina Bifida who is currently completing her university studies.

The consultancy has been a regular benefactor to the Lions Club, supporting numerous charitable initiatives since its inception in 2020.

"We are so grateful for their continued help. They have enabled us to do what we are good at - helping those in need," the president said.