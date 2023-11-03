Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Miraflores Golf Club presents the 4,000 euro cheque to the La Cala Lions Club last week. SUR
La Cala Lions funds boosted with donation and quiz night
Fundraising

La Cala Lions funds boosted with donation and quiz night

Members of the Lions Club attended a presentation at the Miraflores Golf Club to pick up a cheque for 4,000 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:10

Compartir

La Cala de Mijas Lions were out and about at two events held in Mijas last week. Around 50 Lions enjoyed a 'fish and chip bingo and quiz night' at The Big Fish in Jardin Botánica, which included a raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses. The event raised more than 500 euros.

Members of the Lions Club also attended a special presentation at the Miraflores Golf Club to pick up a cheque for 4,000 euros that had been raised at various events throughout the year.

The cheque was received by President Brenda Meredith, who said, "The money will be wisely spent by the Lions by helping deserving causes throughout the locality."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Submarine sighted off the Costa del Sol causes a stir on social media
  2. 2 Police close down illegal Halloween party on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Exotic fruit that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases is grown for the first time on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Ana Mata becomes first woman mayor of Mijas
  5. 5 How a quest to find stolen AirPods led to a double kidnapping and 14 arrests on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Six people, including two vets, face 34 years' in jail for illegally trafficking animals from Malaga
  7. 7 Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative
  8. 8 A Spanish tapas trail fit for vegans
  9. 9 Cudeca launches latest fundraising campaign on the Costa
  10. 10 Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol, leads the rise in unemployment in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad