La Cala Lions funds boosted with donation and quiz night

La Cala de Mijas Lions were out and about at two events held in Mijas last week. Around 50 Lions enjoyed a 'fish and chip bingo and quiz night' at The Big Fish in Jardin Botánica, which included a raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses. The event raised more than 500 euros.

Members of the Lions Club also attended a special presentation at the Miraflores Golf Club to pick up a cheque for 4,000 euros that had been raised at various events throughout the year.

The cheque was received by President Brenda Meredith, who said, "The money will be wisely spent by the Lions by helping deserving causes throughout the locality."