British and Spanish music fills the English Cemetery

Malaga's Municipal Band gave its annual concert in the English Cemetery last Sunday, playing a programme of British and Spanish music in consonance with the venue. Conducted by Francisco Miguel Haro Sánchez, the band played Nimrod from Elgar's Enigma Variations, Crown Imperial by William Walton, (an orchestral march commissioned for the coronation of King George VI in Westminster Abbey in 1937), part of the soundtrack from 'Diego de Acevedo', by Asins Arbó, a selection from La Tempranica by Giménez, and Ecos Españoles, a pasodoble by Marquina.

The Municipal Band's next concert will be in the Gibralfaro castle on Sunday July 24th at 9pm. Entrance is free, and shuttle buses will run from the Paseo de Reding next to the bullring.