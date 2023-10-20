British author to give talk about her latest novel

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga-based British author Joan Fallon will be talking about her latest novel, The Winds of Change, in Spanish and in English at Malaga's Biblioteca Provincial (provincial library) on 8 November at 6.30pm.

The talk is being organised by Malaga's writers' group, Colectivo Malagueño de Escritores.