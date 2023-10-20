Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Joan Fallon SUR
British author to give talk about her latest novel
Literature

British author to give talk about her latest novel

Vélez-Málaga-based Joan Fallon will be talking about her latest novel, The Winds of Change, in Spanish and in English

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 20 October 2023, 16:25

Compartir

Vélez-Málaga-based British author Joan Fallon will be talking about her latest novel, The Winds of Change, in Spanish and in English at Malaga's Biblioteca Provincial (provincial library) on 8 November at 6.30pm.

The talk is being organised by Malaga's writers' group, Colectivo Malagueño de Escritores.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Storm Aline round-up across Malaga province with more rain forecast at the weekend
  3. 3 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  4. 4 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  5. 5 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  6. 6 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  7. 7 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  8. 8 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  9. 9 Is Torremolinos a tourist town, or not?
  10. 10 Brit tourist arrested for insurance scam while checking in for flight at Malaga Airport

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad