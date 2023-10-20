British author to give talk about her latest novel

Literature
Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Friday, 20 October 2023, 16:25
Compartir
Vélez-Málaga-based British author Joan Fallon will be talking about her latest novel, The Winds of Change, in Spanish and in English at Malaga's Biblioteca Provincial (provincial library) on 8 November at 6.30pm.
The talk is being organised by Malaga's writers' group, Colectivo Malagueño de Escritores.
Publicidad
Publicidad
El Norte de Castilla
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.