Thousands of locals and visitors in Benalmádena Pueblo enjoyed the festivities in honour of the town's patron, the Virgen de la Cruz. The highlight of the celebrations took place on Monday, when the statue of Our Lady was paraded through the streets of the village accompanied by the La Paz de Málaga musicians.