Beat the hellish heat on a walk dotted with caves and waterfalls in Granada province

Despite its name, at this time of year, with temperatures nearing 30 degrees Celsius, the Infiernos de Granada (literally, Hells of Granada) trail seems much more like paradise. The path follows the river Genil, with a number of breathtaking waterfalls and caves along the way.

The route begins in Loja, at the 'pabellón municipal' sports facility. Just down the road is Molinillos, a path which runs alongside the Genil and leads right to the heart of this natural haven. Not too far along the path there is a short climb, but, with metal holds installed into the rocks to help hikers, the ascent is not too challenging. The incredible views of the landscape at the top are well worth the climb. This is also where the trail's first cave is located.

This cave is known as the Cueva de los Murciélagos (cave of bats). Care must be taken to not make too much noise which could disturb its occupants.

Just next to the cave is one of the compulsory pit stops along the route: the viewpoint over the spectacular Infiernos de Loja gorge.

The trail then continues to the Cola del Caballo, an impressive waterfall on the other side of the riverbank. Together with the viewpoint of the Infiernos, this is one of the key points of interest along the route. Packed with refreshing waterfalls and caves, it is the perfect escape from the late summer heat.

Loja is also known for the Fuente de los 25 Caños (fountain of 25 pipes) which originates back to the time of the Arab occupation of the town. There are stories of secret passages that connected the Arab fortress with a spring supplying water to the walled city. However it wasn't until the 16th century that the fountain was created with all its spouts. This fountain, one of over 42 existing in the town, is said to have witnessed the blossoming of love between a young Moorish woman and her Christian lover, and that "whoever drinks from each spout will find their love that year".