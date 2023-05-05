Axarquía charity shop funds help a wide variety of local good causes Recipients of its donations include La Viñuela primary school and Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar

Alcaucín Community Association (ACA) has recently donated craft items to La Viñuela primary school as well as food to Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar to help with its work with local food banks.

The association gets its funds from sales at the charity shop in Puente Don Manuel. Volunteer Christopher Cluderay explained that the shop "is open from 10am to 1.30pm Tuesday to Saturday" and that it sells a wide range of items including clothes and books.

The shop is managed by Gill Hayes, who told SUR in English that this year alone ACA has donated fruit and sports equipment to Alcaucín primary school and various items to the Axarquía Ukraine appeal, as well as contributions to Malaga's Comedor Santo Domingo milk fund and Los Ángeles de la Noche, among others.