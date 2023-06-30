Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sergio Scariolo (3rd left) with his family and supporters. SUR
Annual dinner raises funds for children's cancer charity

The foundation helps children with blood cancer and is currently raising funds for its 'I am ready' project

SUR in English

Friday, 30 June 2023, 12:35

Some 190 guests enjoyed the annual charity dinner last weekend in aid of the Cesare Scariolo Foundation. The event, at Club Med Magna Marbella, was attended by well-known faces from the sporting world and Marbella society, and included classical ballet and music performances by Wennare Art Productions. This is the 15th anniversary of the foundation, started by the current Spain basketball coach, Sergio Scariolo, in honour of his father. The foundation helps children with blood cancer and is currently raising funds for its 'I am ready' project.

