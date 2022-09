St Andrew's chaplaincy hosts its autumn fair It will be held at the San Miguel Church in Fuengirola on Saturday 8 October

The autumn fair will be held next week. / SUR

The Saint Andrew's chaplaincy will hold its autumn fair at the San Miguel Church in Fuengirola on Saturday, 8 October.

The event, which begins at 11am, will include stalls selling homemade cakes and pastries, a fancy dress competition, and live entertainment supplied by the Cabopino Ukulele Group, the TAPAS choir, and the amateur theatrical group, A Touch of Class.