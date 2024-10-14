When Andalusian means Spanish

Alekk M. Saanders Monday, 14 October 2024, 21:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Together with the towns of Golegã (Portugal), Pardubice (Czech Republic), Waregem (Belgium), Wrocław (Poland), the Andalusian city of Jerez de la Frontera is a member of the European Network of Horse Cities known as EuroEquus.

Zoom During the celebration. The Royal School.

Through the network, the cities jointly organise activities to draw attention to the world of horses and these peaked last month with the celebration of European Horse Day, held on the second weekend of September since 2015.

In Jerez, the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art put on its show How the Andalusian Horses Dance. The equestrian ballet, with purely Andalusian and Spanish music and 18th-century costumes, lasted 90 minutes, during which riders and horses performed an exhibition of classical and cowboy dressage.

Coinciding with events to mark the grape harvest, the public also had an opportunity to taste local wines as they learned more about horses, popularly known as Andalusians.

Although the breed is commonly referred to as ‘Andalusian’, this is not the correct name, but rather a term widely used internationally. In Spain, the breed is correctly called Pura Raza Española, which means ‘Spanish thoroughbred’, usually translated into English as ‘pure Spanish horse’.

Since ancient times

Due to the common name, it is not surprising that many people think that the breed originates from Andalucía, although it is actually a nationwide breed. However, the pedigree of this horse is still very closely linked to Andalucía.

There is no specific date for the origin of Pura Raza Española. What is known is that its ancestors lived thousands of years ago, in the Palaeolithic period. Various remains found in Spain show that horses were trained for military purposes from the very beginning, and earlier than in other parts of Europe.

It is believed that the Carthaginians were among the first to massively use horses in their armies due to their immense strength and power. The ancient Romans highly valued Spanish horses, which were also used for circus performances. The Moors who invaded the Iberian peninsula were fascinated by Spanish horses. It is reported that they organised an army whose cavalry consisted almost exclusively of native horses. Incidentally, the Moors are considered to have made a major contribution to the preservation and improvement of the breed's characteristics.

After the Moors, in the 15th century, the breed continued to experience a period of great popularity. During the reign of King Philip II, the Royal Stables of Cordoba (Caballerizas Reales de Córdoba) were established, which became one of the foundations for the Pura Raza Española. Stables for breeding Andalusians were also established in the Carthusian monasteries in Jerez de la Frontera and Seville.

'Royal horses of Europe'

It was then that the Andalusian horse was recognised as a separate breed and its distribution was widespread. The breed was used by the Spanish government as a tool of diplomacy. Eventually, the horse became known as the "royal horse of Europe" and could be seen at many royal courts and riding academies. They were especially valued by aristocrats for their intelligence, pride, sensitivity and obedience. Incidentally, William Cavendish, Duke of Newcastle, described Andalusian Spanish horses as "princes" of the equestrian world and reported that they were "unnervingly intelligent".

Notably, the Andalusian breed was used to produce other breeds such as the Frederiksborg (the royal horse of Denmark), the Neapolitan (when Naples was under Spanish rule from 1504 to 1713), the Austrian Kladruber and some British breeds, notably the Cleveland Bay, Hackney, Connemara and possibly the Welsh Cob.

The conformation of this breed has changed little over the centuries. Andalusian horses are strongly built, compact yet elegant. They have long, thick manes and tails. The most common coat colour is grey, although other colours are also found. Today the Iberian horses are used for both entertainment and sports. For example, 20 years ago, at the Summer Olympics two Andalusians were part of the Spanish dressage team that won a silver medal.