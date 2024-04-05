Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Chocolate treats. SUR
Age Concern brings Easter smile to needy children on the Costa del Sol
Community spirt

Age Concern brings Easter smile to needy children on the Costa del Sol

The chocolates were delivered to El Vuelo de las Libélulas charity (flight of the dragonflies) in Benalmádena Pueblo

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:45

Compartir

Members of the Benalmádena branch of Age Concern brought a smile to the faces of underprivileged children in the area at Easter with a chocolate donation campaign. A variety of sugary delights were donated during the weekly coffee mornings held in Arroyo de la Miel.

The chocolates were delivered to El Vuelo de las Libélulas charity (flight of the dragonflies) in Benalmádena Pueblo. The volunteer-run association, which was founded by several school teachers in 2017, cares for underprivileged families in the area, and its services, which vary greatly depending on each case, include support for basic needs like food, clothing and other essentials.

Age Concern said, "Once again the generosity of people is helping those in need in the area."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
  9. 9 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad