Age Concern brings Easter smile to needy children on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:45

Members of the Benalmádena branch of Age Concern brought a smile to the faces of underprivileged children in the area at Easter with a chocolate donation campaign. A variety of sugary delights were donated during the weekly coffee mornings held in Arroyo de la Miel.

The chocolates were delivered to El Vuelo de las Libélulas charity (flight of the dragonflies) in Benalmádena Pueblo. The volunteer-run association, which was founded by several school teachers in 2017, cares for underprivileged families in the area, and its services, which vary greatly depending on each case, include support for basic needs like food, clothing and other essentials.

Age Concern said, "Once again the generosity of people is helping those in need in the area."