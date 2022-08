Adana dog refuge to host fundraising event At a cost of 28 euros, there will be live entertainment as well as food and drink and a prize raffle

The event will be held on 7 September. / ADANA

The Adana dog refuge centre in Estepona will host a fundraising event at the Doña Juan Golf Club on Wednesday 7 September.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 28 euros and include live entertainment supplied by Rocking Johnny, a buffet, wine, beer and soft drinks, and a prize raffle.

Reservations can be made by phoning Sheldon on 642740708, or by e-mail: sheldon@o-ppdr.com