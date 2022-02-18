The World Trade Center Gibraltar celebrates its fifth birthday with cakes for all Instead of a party, a big cake was displayed, surrounded by 500 cupcakes for everyone to enjoy

DEBBIE BARTLETT. There were cakes galore in the lobby of the World Trade Center in Gibraltar this week to commemorate the fifth anniversary of its inauguration. Instead of a party, the big cake in the centre of the display was surrounded by 500 cupcakes for everyone to enjoy at their leisure.

When the WTC formally opened on 15 February 2017, the building was already 98.5 per cent occupied and 48 per cent of the occupants were new investors to Gibraltar. Five years on, and despite the global pandemic, the building is still 100 per cent occupied this February.

The WTC, which is home to a wide variety of businesses, is a hive of activity which generates about £65,000,000 a year for the local economy and has helped to raise funds for local charitable causes. It also hosts community events.

Gregory Butcher, chairman of WTC Gibraltar, said this fifth anniversary is "just the start", and they are excited about what the next five years will bring.