The Gibraltar Health Authority meet to discuss the project. SUR
Work under way on lab to improve cardiac care in Gibraltar
Work under way on lab to improve cardiac care in Gibraltar

The catheterisation lab, once completed, will be crucial for patients requiring cardiac procedures, offering cutting-edge technology and specialised care within the Rock's St Bernard's Hospital

SUR

Gibraltar

Friday, 10 May 2024, 14:22

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced that work has started on an eagerly awaited facility to improve care for cardiac patients.

The catheterisation lab, once completed, will be crucial for patients requiring cardiac procedures, offering cutting-edge technology and specialised care within the Rock's St Bernard's Hospital. The new service aims to improve the accuracy of diagnoses.

Work is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year with plans for it to be operational shortly after.

