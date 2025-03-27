Well-person clinics launched

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Open to those 16 and over, the service provides health checks, dietary advice, and screenings for cholesterol, diabetes, and more

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 18:05

The GHA mobile health unit began offering well-person clinics across Gibraltar from Tuesday, starting at Casemates Square.

Open to those 16 and over, the service provides health checks, dietary advice, and screenings for cholesterol, diabetes, and more. Staffed by nurses, the unit aims to promote early detection and preventive care.

