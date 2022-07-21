Water quality remains high on all Gibraltar beaches The latest assessment was carried out by the Environmental Agency and all were categorised as excellent, except for one

The latest assessment by the Environmental Agency shows that the water quality at beaches in Gibraltar remains high.

The water quality is assessed by regular testing of samples, and uses methodology established by the EU, which is a cumulative assessment over the four preceding years.

The latest assessment available for a full year, that for 2021, shows all the beaches categorised as excellent, except for Western Beach which is listed as 'good'. Up until 2018, Western Beach had been labelled 'poor', with Sandy Bay only achieving 'sufficient' until 2017.