Unite Industrial members at the Gibraltar Health Authority set to escalate their protest today

SUR in English Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 09:19

Unite industrial members at the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), including domestics and labourers, plan to escalate their ongoing picket outside St Bernard’s Hospital with protests this week at the Health Ministry and No.6 Convent Place.

The strike over pay and working conditions began at 8am last Friday and is set to continue until 7.59am this coming Friday.

Workers are calling for better counteroffers and meaningful progress on unresolved disputes, as negotiations with the GHA remain at an impasse.

As part of the industrial action, protests will take place outside the Health Ministry at Europort today at midday and outside No.6 Convent Place on Thursday at 10am. The strike action will then conclude its first phase.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar stated: “Our members remain resolute in the pursuit of their claim and will escalate their call for an improved counteroffer to the Health Ministry today and then to No.6 on Thursday. The GHA have repeated that they are available to resume dialogue with the union; however those discussions are conditional on the offer made not being improved and the GHA not tabling a fresh proposal to resolve the dispute. Unite remains open to negotiations and the preference is always to resolve issues without having to resort to action; however with this claim it took the calling of action to bring the GHA to the negotiating table and now our members will take their dispute to Government.“

"Continued dialogue is key to the resolution of the dispute, but those negotiations must be without the conditions placed on those talks by the GHA. There is a growing discontent across Health & Care with the non-resolution of long standing issues including the commencement of strike action within the GHA & ERS Catering Departments and also the Care Agency Therapy Team on Monday 9th December, again these are disputes that are eminently resolvable, but our members have been forced to take the step of embarking on strike action due to the lack of progress on their issues."