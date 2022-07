Members of EU Scrutiny Committee are on a fact-finding visit to Gibraltar Seven members of the UK's House of Commons committee are visiting the Rock for an update on the Treaty negotiations

The group were joined by the Governor of Gibraltar for a working lunch. / sur

Seven members of the UK House of Commons EU Scrutiny Committee, led by the chairman, Sir Bill Cash, are visiting Gibraltar today, Tuesday 5 July.

They had a working lunch with chief minister Fabian Picardo and deputy chief minister Dr Joseph García, and were joined by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel.

The group received an update on the ongoing negotiations regarding Gibraltar's future relationship with the European Union.