The confiscated tobacco. SUR
Two held in Gibraltar on suspicion of being involved in cigarette smuggling
One was a local man, 22, while the other was a Spanish national, aged 41

Friday, 15 December 2023, 16:07

Two men were arrested by Gibraltar police early last Saturday morning on suspicion of being involved in smuggling tobacco.

At about 2am officers were monitoring traffic on Queensway when their attention was drawn to a Citroen car which was being driven northwards. The driver immediately accelerated and, after officers gave chase on motorbikes, the two car's occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Both men were quickly stopped and arrested. One was a local man, 22, while the other was a Spanish national, aged 41.

The car was found to contain 36 half-boxes of cigarettes and one full box with an estimated street value of 17,000 pounds. The two men were later released on bail until January while enquiries continue.

