Two arrests for dangerous driving

Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:39
Two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop offences after a high-speed police pursuit on Sir Herbert Miles Road.
The suspects, spotted speeding out of Kingsway Tunnel, reached over 100kph, ran a red light and were eventually apprehended near the old motorcycle club.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.