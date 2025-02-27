Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two arrests for dangerous driving

Two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop offences

SUR in English

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 11:39

Two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop offences after a high-speed police pursuit on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

The suspects, spotted speeding out of Kingsway Tunnel, reached over 100kph, ran a red light and were eventually apprehended near the old motorcycle club.

