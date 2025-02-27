Two arrests for dangerous driving Two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop offences

Two local teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop offences after a high-speed police pursuit on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

The suspects, spotted speeding out of Kingsway Tunnel, reached over 100kph, ran a red light and were eventually apprehended near the old motorcycle club.