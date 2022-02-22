Toastmasters International is launching in Gibraltar The demonstration evening on 7 March will be open to the public and free to attend

The Gibraltar Speakers Toastmasters Club is inviting the community to a Demonstration Meeting at the Catholic Community Centre, Zoca Flank, Line Wall Road on 7 March from 7pm to 8.30pm, to find out how Toastmasters can provide a supportive environment in which to find the confidence to speak comfortably in front of a group and lead with purpose. Meetings are self-run and members work their way through the Toastmasters’ education programme.

Remi Aiyela, the award-winning UK lawyer and speech coach who moved to Gibraltar just over six months ago, is the President of the Gibraltar Speakers Toastmasters Club and she says these meetings provide members with an opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills.

At the Demo event, guests will get a taste of a typical Toastmasters meeting, which normally consists of a Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches) session and prepared speeches as well as evaluations. “Table Topics are one of my favourite parts of the meeting,” says Aiyela. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”

Gibraltar author Georgina Morello, author of Whispers from the Universe, will be delivering the advanced speech at the Demo Meeting. “I am so excited to be able to speak at the event and I am looking forward to becoming an active member of the Club,” she says.

Members of Achievers Toastmasters Club in Marbella will be attending, and will be playing some of the structured roles at the meeting which include Toastmaster of the Day, Grammarian, Timer, Evaluator, Table Topics Master, and General Evaluator.

There will be refreshments after the meeting, when guests will be able to ask questions and join Gibraltar Speakers Toastmasters Club if they wish. “I am so thrilled to be bringing Toastmasters to Gibraltar. I can’t wait for others to join the Club so we can start supporting members of our community who want to improve their public speaking, communication, and leadership skills,” says Remi Aiyela.

After the Demo Meeting, the Gibraltar Speakers Toastmasters Club will meet every other Monday evening at 7pm.

For further information, phone (+350) 5408 3832