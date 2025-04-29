Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

SUR in English Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 13:15 Compartir

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change has announced the temporary suspension of octopus fishing in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, effective until Friday, 9 June, 2025, inclusive.

This conservation measure, now in its ninth consecutive year, is designed to protect the common octopus (Octopus vulgaris) during its breeding period, when the species is particularly vulnerable due to egg-laying activity. The initiative aims to enhance breeding success and long-term population sustainability in Gibraltar’s marine ecosystem.

Following the temporary ban, from 10 June to 1 July 2025, a catch limit will be introduced, restricting collection to no more than 5 kilograms of octopus per person or vessel per day. This catch limit is part of a broader conservation strategy that also includes a minimum weight requirement of 1.5 kilograms for any octopus caught in local waters.

Authorities continue to encourage responsible fishing practices and marine stewardship, emphasising the importance of these seasonal regulations for maintaining ecological balance and supporting sustainable recreational and commercial fishing activities.