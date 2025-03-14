Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Supreme Court conviction for sexual offences

Supreme Court conviction for sexual offences

The man's convictions related to the touching and kissing of two girls who were aged 10 and 13 when the abuse began in 2015

SUR in English

Friday, 14 March 2025, 13:38

A man has been remanded in custody after he was found guilty of 13 offences in the Supreme Court on 28 February.

Zakaria Laaraj, 35, had denied 20 charges andwas acquitted on seven. The charges related to the touching and kissing of two girls who were aged 10 and 13 when the abuse began in 2015.

He awaits sentencing on April 25.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Supreme Court conviction for sexual offences