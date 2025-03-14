Supreme Court conviction for sexual offences

Sections
A man has been remanded in custody after he was found guilty of 13 offences in the Supreme Court on 28 February.
Zakaria Laaraj, 35, had denied 20 charges andwas acquitted on seven. The charges related to the touching and kissing of two girls who were aged 10 and 13 when the abuse began in 2015.
He awaits sentencing on April 25.
