Sun Princess is welcomed on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:53 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Sun Princess of Princess Cruises had its inaugural cruise call in Gibraltar on Monday.

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Gibraltar at 7am from its previous port of call in Civitavecchia, Italy, and departed later the same day at 5pm to Cartagena, Spain, as part of a 20-day tour of the Mediterranean.

The passengers disembarking in Gibraltar were greeted with music from a band in the cruise terminal on arrival.