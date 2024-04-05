Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sun Princess. SUR
Sun Princess is welcomed on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar
Sun Princess is welcomed on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar

The cruise ship arrived for its inaugural visit to the Rock on Monday

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:53

The Sun Princess of Princess Cruises had its inaugural cruise call in Gibraltar on Monday.

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Gibraltar at 7am from its previous port of call in Civitavecchia, Italy, and departed later the same day at 5pm to Cartagena, Spain, as part of a 20-day tour of the Mediterranean.

The passengers disembarking in Gibraltar were greeted with music from a band in the cruise terminal on arrival.

