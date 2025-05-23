Sudden death on board ship being investigated

SUR in English Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:34 Compartir

The Royal Gibraltar Police are investigating the sudden death of a Filipino crew member aboard the Gibraltar-registered bulk tanker NISYROS near Camp Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The man is understood to have died following an accident with machinery on board. Emergency services responded after a call at 3.50pm.

A coroner's investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man's death and the RGP is cooperating with the Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer. Further details have yet to be released.