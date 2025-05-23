Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo. SUR
Sudden death on board ship being investigated
112

Sudden death on board ship being investigated

The crew member is understood to have died following an accident with machinery

SUR in English

Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:34

The Royal Gibraltar Police are investigating the sudden death of a Filipino crew member aboard the Gibraltar-registered bulk tanker NISYROS near Camp Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The man is understood to have died following an accident with machinery on board. Emergency services responded after a call at 3.50pm.

A coroner's investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man's death and the RGP is cooperating with the Marine Accident Investigation Compliance Officer. Further details have yet to be released.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  5. 5 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town to host international telehealth conference

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Sudden death on board ship being investigated