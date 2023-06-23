Stern of OS 35 refloated ahead of final stage of removal work The raising of the stern section means the wreckage can be carried from the area

Work to remove the wreck of the OS 35 bulk carrier from the waters off Gibraltar has made progress this week with the refloating of the stern section.

The next phase of the process to remove the ship that sank last August requires five consecutive days of good weather, "to be able to complete the delicate operations in safety", the Gibraltar government said.

The Rock's port authority said it hopes for a suitable weather window next week, but it is too soon to confirm the dates.

The raising of the stern section means the wreckage can be carried from the area.