Sponsored swim raises funds for four-legged friends

A charity swim organised by Gibraltar police officer Tania Moreno last Saturday has raised over £5,000 for the Animals In Need Foundation (AINF). The event saw 28 police officers and 21 members of the public swim a combined distance of 35 kms in relays, from 9am to 6pm.

Afterwards, Tania expressed her thanks to everyone who took part, contributed and sponsored the event and gave a special mention to 11-year-old Charlie Balloqui who raised the most funds – a whopping £600 on his own. "And of course this could not have been possible without the support of the Animals in Need Foundation Team. A special thanks to my colleagues for going the extra mile for us too. Thank you to all on behalf of our dogs," she said.

The Gibraltar-based charity, which works with shelters, pounds and other charities, both local and international, to save abandoned and unwanted animals, is currently looking after more than 50 abandoned dogs. The funds will be used for kennel and vets' fees, medication, dog food and obedience training.