The Special Olympics team. SUR
Special Olympics Team returns with medal haul

The team returned home on Monday with a record four gold medals and one silver

SUR in English

Friday, 21 March 2025, 11:11

Gibraltar's Special Olympics Team returned home on Monday from the winter games with a record four gold medals and one silver.

Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon welcomed them, praising their sportsmanship.

He highlighted their inspiring performances on the slopes and snowshoeing track, calling it a week of unforgettable moments.

