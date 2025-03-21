Special Olympics Team returns with medal haul

Sections
Gibraltar's Special Olympics Team returned home on Monday from the winter games with a record four gold medals and one silver.
Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon welcomed them, praising their sportsmanship.
He highlighted their inspiring performances on the slopes and snowshoeing track, calling it a week of unforgettable moments.
