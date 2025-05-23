Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
King Charles III with Gibraltar parliament speaker Karen Ramagge. SUR
Speaker of Gibraltar&#039;s parliament attends Commonwealth conference in London
Gibraltar government

Speaker of Gibraltar's parliament attends Commonwealth conference in London

The meeting brought together speakers from member countries and territories to discuss parliamentary democracy

SUR in English

Gibraltar.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:28

The speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Judge Karen Ramagge, has taken part in the 4th Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers' Conference held at Portcullis House, London, from 13 to 16 May.

The speaker was accompanied by Phillip Borge McCarthy, Secretary to the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The conference brought together parliamentary speakers from across the Commonwealth to discuss issues relating to parliamentary democracy, good governance and the common challenges faced by legislatures in today's global landscape. The event featured a range of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops designed to foster the exchange of ideas and best practices among parliamentary leaders.

As part of the visit, Madam speaker was granted an audience with King Charles III and also attended the Royal Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.

Gibraltar's participation in the conference underlines its ongoing commitment to active involvement in Commonwealth parliamentary affairs and to strengthening interparliamentary dialogue.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  5. 5 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town to host international telehealth conference

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Speaker of Gibraltar's parliament attends Commonwealth conference in London