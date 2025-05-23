Speaker of Gibraltar's parliament attends Commonwealth conference in London

SUR in English Gibraltar. Friday, 23 May 2025, 11:28 Compartir

The speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Judge Karen Ramagge, has taken part in the 4th Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers' Conference held at Portcullis House, London, from 13 to 16 May.

The speaker was accompanied by Phillip Borge McCarthy, Secretary to the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The conference brought together parliamentary speakers from across the Commonwealth to discuss issues relating to parliamentary democracy, good governance and the common challenges faced by legislatures in today's global landscape. The event featured a range of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops designed to foster the exchange of ideas and best practices among parliamentary leaders.

As part of the visit, Madam speaker was granted an audience with King Charles III and also attended the Royal Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace.

Gibraltar's participation in the conference underlines its ongoing commitment to active involvement in Commonwealth parliamentary affairs and to strengthening interparliamentary dialogue.