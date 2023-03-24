Spanish police arrests in Eastern Beach incident

Sections
Spain's National Police have arrested six people in La Línea in connection with an incident on Gibraltar's Eastern Beach in February, when two Spanish officers were injured when rocks were thrown at them after they arrived on the beach to investigate a suspected case of smuggling. There were reports that the officers had fired their weapons and the case caused a diplomatic incident.
