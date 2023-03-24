Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
File photo of Gibraltar. SUR
Spanish police arrests in Eastern Beach incident

Spanish police arrests in Eastern Beach incident

Two Spanish officers were injured when rocks were thrown at them

Debbie Bartlett

Debbie Bartlett

Friday, 24 March 2023, 11:42

Compartir

Spain's National Police have arrested six people in La Línea in connection with an incident on Gibraltar's Eastern Beach in February, when two Spanish officers were injured when rocks were thrown at them after they arrived on the beach to investigate a suspected case of smuggling. There were reports that the officers had fired their weapons and the case caused a diplomatic incident.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad