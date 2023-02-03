Anger in Gibraltar after Spanish Customs officers land on Eastern Beach in 'gross violation of British sovereignty' Chief minister Fabian Picardo has described the action as "potentially the most serious and dangerous incident for many years" as the government coordinates its response with senior officials at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain

A joint statement has been issued by the government and Governor of Gibraltar this Friday afternoon, 3 February' regarding what it calls a gross violation of British sovereignty by Spanish Customs officers.

The statement refers to an apparent incursion into Gibraltar by the Spanish officers around 5am on Thursday. They are said to have landed on Eastern Beach in a small boat to investigate apparent smuggling activity and two were injured after rocks and stones were hurled at them.

Reports in the Spanish media said that one officer needed surgery after the incident, and the other was recovering at home.

Facts still being investigated

In the joint statement, the Gibraltar authorities said the facts of the incident are being investigated but the incursion into BGTW with Spanish officials landing on Gibraltar's territory is clearly a grave breach of sovereignty and jurisdiction. The statement went on to say that if it is confirmed that Spanish officials discharged their weapons in Gibraltar, such action would be a very serious breach of the law as well as being reckless and dangerous, especially in an area of dense civilian population, given the proximity of a residential estate in the area.

The Gibraltar government is coordinating its response to the incident with senior officials at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain, and considers that the events will require careful consideration as to the nature and level of diplomatic response.

Most serious incident for many years

The authorities have contacted Spanish officials for an explanation of what chief minister Fabian Picardo has described as "a gross violation of British sovereignty and potentially the most serious and dangerous incident for many years".

With regard to claims in the Spanish media that Gibraltar police officers were present on Eastern Beach when this incident occurred but did nothing, the government has been advised by the Royal Gibraltar Police that this is not the case, and when they attended the scene they immediately offered the Spanish Customs officers assistance and medical attention, which was refused. It seemed that the Spanish officers' boat had suffered engine failure but they decided to row it back to their patrol ship immediately.

Picardo said the full facts still need to be determined, but in the meantime he had contacted the Spanish authorities to enquire about the Customs officers who had been injured. He also pointed out that the Spanish authorities know that they can request support from Gibraltar law enforcement if they need to continue a chase into Gibraltar, but it would appear that they did not do so on Thursday.