Sex offender caught by undercover officers on the Rock

Friday, 21 February 2025, 11:31
A 43-year-old man has been jailed for a year by the Supreme Court following a Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into online child sex offences.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child after being caught by undercover investigators.
