Sex offender caught by undercover officers on the Rock
Crime

The man has been jailed for a year by the Supreme Court following a Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into online child sex offences

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 21 February 2025, 11:31

A 43-year-old man has been jailed for a year by the Supreme Court following a Royal Gibraltar Police investigation into online child sex offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child after being caught by undercover investigators.

