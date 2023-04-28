Seven serving military men arrested after violent mass brawl in Gibraltar Seven RGP officers and one member of the public were injured during the incident at Ocean Village in the early hours of this Friday morning

Seven serving military men were arrested early this Friday morning, 28 April, after Royal Gibraltar Police were called to a fight on the Rock in Ocean Village.

The incident happened just before 4am, after the RGP Control Room received a report of a large group of males fighting outside the Ocean Village Gym.

When police arrived, seven serving members of the military, aged 20, 23, 24, 26 and two aged 36 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

During the incident, seven RGP officers and one member of the public were injured, resulting in some of the men being further arrested.

The police's response team officers were required to use captor spray, baton tactics and unarmed defence tactics.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers were also assisted by officers from the Gibraltar Defence Police.

The seven men arrested remain in police custody at New Mole House police station.

An RGP spokesperson said: “We are aware that a number of people witnessed this incident and some recorded video footage using their mobile phones.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses as this information will help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the RGP control room on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online