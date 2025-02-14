Seven juveniles arrested in connection with fire at old Coviran supermarket in Gibraltar

Sections
Friday, 14 February 2025, 12:02
A fire broke out in the vacant building that was once a Coviran supermarket on Devil's Tower Road in Gibraltar on Sunday evening.
The road was closed to traffic while firefighters brought the blaze under control. There were no injuries reported but nearby residents were evacuated as a safety measure as clouds of black smoke billowed out of the building.
Royal Gibraltar Police officers arrested five male juveniles, aged from 12 to 15, on Monday and then a further two; a female aged 11, also on Monday, and a male aged 12 on Tuesday. They have all been arrested on suspicion of arson and given bail while investigations are continuing.
Gibraltar's runway has been opened to relieve traffic congestion following the fire.
