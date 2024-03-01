Serving Gibraltar policeman on misconduct charge

Sections
A serving Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officer was due to appear in court on the Rock on Thursday this week along with a former RGP officer.
Inspector Sean Picton, 35, was charged on Wednesday this week with misconduct in public office and one count of unauthorised access to computer material.
In connection with the same investigation, a former Royal Gibraltar Police officer, Anthony Bolanos, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.
