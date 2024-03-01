Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Serving Gibraltar policeman on misconduct charge
Courts

Serving Gibraltar policeman on misconduct charge

Inspector Sean Picton, 35, was charged on Wednesday this week with misconduct in public office and one count of unauthorised access to computer material

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 1 March 2024, 15:16

Compartir

A serving Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) officer was due to appear in court on the Rock on Thursday this week along with a former RGP officer.

Inspector Sean Picton, 35, was charged on Wednesday this week with misconduct in public office and one count of unauthorised access to computer material.

In connection with the same investigation, a former Royal Gibraltar Police officer, Anthony Bolanos, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga is at centre of world stage for festival of Spanish language cinema
  2. 2 Population of Torremolinos surpasses 70,000 for first time in history with a mix of 125 different nationalities
  3. 3 Spanish royal reunion at Windsor for late Greek king's thanksgiving service
  4. 4 Boris Usherovich shared his impressions of the Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad