Serving Gibraltar police officer held along with two former colleagues

One serving Gibraltar police officer, aged 34, and two former police officers, aged 47 and 50, were arrested last week in Gibraltar.

They were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in relation to alleged false accounts that were given against former Royal Gibraltar Police Commissioner Ian McGrail and another police officer following an incident in 2015.