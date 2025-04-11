San Roque unveils its historic Holy Week traditions with free guided tour

Tony Bryant San Roque Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:43 Compartir

San Roque town hall in Cadiz province is organising a special Good Friday guided tour of the town’s historic ‘Magna procession’, a unique procession in Andalucía that is accompanied by a squadron of Romans on horseback. During the event, members of the tourism department will offer information about this procession in Spanish, English, French and Italian.

Participants on the guided tour will also learn about some of the other iconic images of Christ and the Virgin Mary that are paraded through the streets during Holy Week, which date from the 15th to the 18th centuries. These images were retrieved from Gibraltar and taken to San Roque in 1704 after the capture of the Rock by the English and Dutch.

The Holy Week of San Roque, declared of ‘national tourist interest’, is the most important and most deeply rooted in the Campo de Gibraltar.

The tour requires prior reservation, which must be made by Tuesday 15 April.

https://turismosanroque.es/