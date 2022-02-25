Royal Navy Squadron Gibraltar welcomes its newest patrol ship The Navy describes the ship as "a boat fit for the 21st century" and is smaller, faster and moer agile

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has now taken possession of what it describes as "a boat fit for the 21st century," a smaller, faster and more agile patrol boat that has been specifically designed with Gibraltar and BGTW in mind.

HMS Cutlass has been in Gibraltar since November, and has been undertaking sea trials before being presented to the Squadron. The ship can reach 40 knots, compared with the 20 knot maximum of HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer, and has modern optical and infra-red systems, enabling her to identify and track potential threats at range.

The ship's first commanding officer, Lieutenant Commander Adam Colman, says that "she increases the Squadron's capability in providing maritime security and demonstrating UK sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters".