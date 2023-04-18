Royal Gibraltar Police recruits raise thousands for cancer charity The money was donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, who have been providing support to people living with cancer on the Rock for over 40 years

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

It was smiles all round after a Gibraltar charity received a cheque for £2,000 from the Royal Gibraltar Police this Tuesday morning, 18 April.

The money was raised by the RGP’s 2023 recruit class during their community event on Saturday 25 March.

The money was donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, who have been providing support to people living with cancer on the Rock for over 40 years.

On hand to receive the bumper-sized cheque at the charity’s headquarters were Laina Sultana and Bianca Yeo.

Bianca, who works in the charity’s Events and Fundraising Department, said: “We couldn’t run this place if it wasn’t for community fundraising events such as this, which are really important to us.

“All the money received goes to providing free services to anyone affected by cancer in the community, not just patients but also carers.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came to the event and donated money, and of course to all the officers who helped organise the event, we know how much work goes into organising these sorts of events.”

For more information visit www.cancerrelief.gi