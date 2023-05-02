Royal Gibraltar Police inspector retires after serving the force for 26 years Jonathan Lutkin retires today, Wednesday 3 May, and will be able to spend more time with his wife and the former RGP explosives dog Spencer, who they adopted a couple of years ago

Anthony Piovesan Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Jonathan Lutkin has reflected on a 26-year stint with the Royal Gibraltar Police as today Wednesday, 3 May, marks the end of the inspector's remarkable career.

The Norwich-born cop started out as a soldier at just 16 years of age where he joined the Royal Anglian Regiment (Vikings) and was posted to Northern Ireland for two years, until February 1987.

The following month he was posted to Gibraltar for two years as part of the resident battalion at the South Barracks, which is now St Joseph’s School, and fell in love with the Rock.

The 55-year-old worked for Blands for three months cleaning cars for car rental company AVIS, before joining the Gibraltar Services Police for the next seven years, and then in 1997, officially became an RGP officer at the age of 28.

“We had officers on shift who had been in for 25 years and knew the streets of Gibraltar like the back of their hands,” Lutkin said.

“They knew where every single observation point was, where you could go up on top of a building and keep a lookout. They would go around and turn the padlocks; if there was something wrong and they would spot it straight away because they were so used to what the streets were like in those days. It was a completely different style of policing.”

Most rewarding

Lutkin said one of his most rewarding moments in his career came in training, where he had trained up 200 recruits.

“The development of people has always been something that's very close to my heart. And it is very, very satisfying to see how officers you've trained blossom into the individuals they become,” he said.

Lutkin was then promoted to sergeant in 2011, in a way that the RGP had never promoted anyone before, and still had not to this day.

From the RGP force's album... SUR

“Rather than calling me into the office like they normally do, the Commissioner at the time and the Command Team walked into the training classroom and stopped the lesson. And I thought what’s happening? I was relieved when the Commissioner told me I was being promoted to sergeant and everyone applauded. It’s never been done like that before, and it’s never been done like that since!”

Encouraged to join

Lutkin said he had no regrets in his career and encouraged others to apply to become a police officer.

“You help people. Yes, we go out there and we arrest offenders, but by dealing with an offender, we're also helping a victim.

“Being a police officer is a very difficult career. But the satisfaction you get from making a difference to the public and in helping your colleagues makes it a very worthwhile career. It’s been my life and I've made many friends both inside and outside of the force. And if I had the chance, I would do it all again.”

The RGP are currently recruiting until 19 May. For more information and to apply visit: www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities