Rock reacts to news of UK general election on 4 July

SUR in English Gibraltar Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The government of Gibraltar has reacted to Wednesday's announcement of a UK general election on 4 July. The political uncertainty in Britain comes just as the EU and the UK are reportedly finalising talks over the nature of the future border between Spain and Gibraltar post Brexit.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "I want to thank the [UK] Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary for their support in past months for Gibraltar in the context, principally but not just, of the negotiations with the EU and Spain on a future UK/EU Treaty for Gibraltar... I look forward to continuing to work with the current and next UK Government on all matters related to Gibraltar."