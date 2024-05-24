Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fabian Picardo. SUR
Rock reacts to news of UK general election on 4 July
Politics

Rock reacts to news of UK general election on 4 July

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he was looking forward to working with the next British government and thanked the UK PM

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:47

Compartir

The government of Gibraltar has reacted to Wednesday's announcement of a UK general election on 4 July. The political uncertainty in Britain comes just as the EU and the UK are reportedly finalising talks over the nature of the future border between Spain and Gibraltar post Brexit.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: "I want to thank the [UK] Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary for their support in past months for Gibraltar in the context, principally but not just, of the negotiations with the EU and Spain on a future UK/EU Treaty for Gibraltar... I look forward to continuing to work with the current and next UK Government on all matters related to Gibraltar."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  6. 6 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  9. 9 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May
  10. 10 Age Concern gala dinner in Marbella raises almost 5,000 euros to launch new hardship fund

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad