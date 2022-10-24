Gibraltar sends congratulations to new UK prime minister Rishi Sunak Chief minister Fabian Picardo, who said he looked forward to working with the new PM on Rock-related issues, has also written to Liz Truss to thank her for her work and wish her well for the future

Rishi Sunak (C) with members of the 1922 Committee in the Houses of Parliament, after it was announced he will become the new leader of the Conservative party and UK's prime minister. / EP

Hot on the heels of the news that Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt had dropped out of the UK Conservative party leadership race, leaving Rishi Sunak as the only contender for the post of prime minister, Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo wrote to congratulate him on his likely appointment by the King.

In a statement issued early this Monday afternoon, Picardo said he had also written to Liz Truss, Britain's shortest-serving prime minister, whose resignation sparked this leadership challenge.

“I have today written to Rishi Sunak to congratulate him on his selection as Conservative Party Leader and therefore Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Mr Sunak has worked very closely with us in the past and was instrumental in the execution of the Sovereign Guarantee from the United Kingdom. I look forward to working closely with Mr Sunak on all Gibraltar related issues, not least on the continued negotiations for a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union. I have also written to Ms Truss to thank her for her work as International Trade Secretary, Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister and wish her all the very best for the future," the chief minister said.