Royal Gibraltar Police officer to run marathon for Childline charity

Police Constable Warden aims to run the 42km event in under four hours and thirty minutes and he's looking for people to sponsor him

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:20

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer is hoping to raise £2,000 for Childline Gibraltar by running the Malaga Marathon this Sunday.

Police Constable Warden aims to run the 42km event in under four hours and thirty minutes.

This will be the 31-year-old's second marathon. He has raised £822 towards his target of £2,000 so far.

To sponsor him visit https://shorturl.at/To9Wc

