File photo of a CPR demonstration. SUR
Restart a Heart Day in Gibraltar this Saturday

GHA staff will be giving demonstrations in Casemates Square and the Bayside sports complex

SUR

Friday, 13 October 2023, 16:09

Gibraltar Health Authority is holding a demonstration of CPR this Saturday, 14 October, to raise public awareness of what to do in the situation of a sudden cardiac arrest.

GHA staff and members of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association will host demonstration stalls at Casemates Square and by the entrance of the Tercentenary Sports Hall at the Bayside Sports Complex from 10am to 1pm.

