Residents urged to 'protect themselves and their loved ones' as Rock rolls out flu jab campaign

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin its 2025 flu vaccination campaign on Monday, 13 October 2025, encouraging eligible residents to "protect themselves and their loved ones" against influenza.

The annual flu vaccine will be available to individuals aged 50 and over, those with long-term health conditions or who care for someone with such conditions, pregnant women, healthcare and care workers, and residents in long-term care facilities, including the Elderly Residential Services.

The children's intranasal flu vaccination programme will continue to be administered through local schools. Anyone eligible aged 12 and over can attend walk-in vaccination sessions at the Primary Care Centre from Monday to Friday between 1pm and 4pm.

To improve accessibility, the GHA's Mobile Health Unit will offer the flu vaccine at Casemates Square between 9am and 1pm from 13 to 16 October, 18 October, 20 to 23 October, 25 October, and 1 November.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, emphasised the importance of vaccination. "Please remember it is extremely important to protect yourself and your loved ones by having this simple, yet effective vaccine," she said. "The GHA had 66 people admitted to St Bernard's Hospital suffering from the effects of influenza during last year's flu season, which ran up to the beginning of this year. Thirty of those were children. This could have easily been avoided by having been vaccinated. Please take up the offer to be vaccinated and help us avoid any further admissions."

Director General of the GHA, Kevin McGee, added that the flu vaccine has an excellent safety record. "The flu vaccine is a very safe vaccine which has been around for many years with a very good track record," he said. "We urge you to take up the offer of the flu vaccine and keep Gibraltar safe through the upcoming flu season."

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, encouraged all eligible residents to attend one of the clinics, walk-in sessions, or visit the Mobile Health Unit. "We have tried to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wishes to have the flu vaccine to be able to do so," she said. "Last year, we saw 66 people hospitalised due to flu, and we want to avoid that this season."