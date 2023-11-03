Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign set to start

SUR in English Gibraltar Compartir Copiar enlace

Gibraltar's mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD, launched Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign at City Hall on Wednesday.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar aims to increase awareness of this disease in the community and support those men affected by it.

This year's overriding focus and message has been to encourage men to be PSA tested. This is not an invasive procedure; it is a blood test which screens for prostate specific antigen.

The launch kickstarts various events taking place during this month to raise funds.

A now traditional event, men are encouraged to grow their facial hair during November. The annual beard and moustache shave-off event takes place in Casemates Square on Saturday, 25 November.

For more information, please contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel. 20047592