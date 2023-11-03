Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Gibraltar's mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD. SUR
Prostate Cancer Gibraltar&#039;s November Walnut Campaign set to start
Health

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign set to start

This year's overriding focus and message has been to encourage men to be PSA tested

SUR in English

Gibraltar

Friday, 3 November 2023, 17:34

Compartir

Gibraltar's mayor, Carmen Gomez GMD, launched Prostate Cancer Gibraltar's November Walnut Campaign at City Hall on Wednesday.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar aims to increase awareness of this disease in the community and support those men affected by it.

This year's overriding focus and message has been to encourage men to be PSA tested. This is not an invasive procedure; it is a blood test which screens for prostate specific antigen.

The launch kickstarts various events taking place during this month to raise funds.

A now traditional event, men are encouraged to grow their facial hair during November. The annual beard and moustache shave-off event takes place in Casemates Square on Saturday, 25 November.

For more information, please contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or Tel. 20047592

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Submarine sighted off the Costa del Sol causes a stir on social media
  2. 2 Police close down illegal Halloween party on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Exotic fruit that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases is grown for the first time on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Ana Mata becomes first woman mayor of Mijas
  5. 5 How a quest to find stolen AirPods led to a double kidnapping and 14 arrests on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Six people, including two vets, face 34 years' in jail for illegally trafficking animals from Malaga
  7. 7 Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative
  8. 8 A Spanish tapas trail fit for vegans
  9. 9 Cudeca launches latest fundraising campaign on the Costa
  10. 10 Malaga province, which includes the Costa del Sol, leads the rise in unemployment in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad