Princess Anne flies into Gibraltar as guest of honour at ninth literary festival

HRH The Princess Royal will be the guest of honour at the Gibraltar Literary Festival today (Friday, 17 November). Princess Anne is due to fly to the Rock at lunchtime on the same flight as former UK prime minister Theresa May, who is speaking at the three-day event.

The sister of King Charles will first go to the Convent, seat of the Governor of Gibraltar, before sitting in on a talk by cookery personality and author Mary Berry, as part of the festival events. The royal will then attend an official dinner to open the festival at the Sunborn Hotel and stay overnight on the Rock before departing on Saturday.

This Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival is the ninth organised and brings together well-known writers and speakers for three days of public events. Theresa May's talk on Saturday has had to be moved to a larger venue - John Mackintosh Hall - due to high demand.